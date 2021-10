Douglas Dewayne Rogers, 75

Douglas Dewayne Rogers passed away Sept. 14, 2021, at age 75, at home in Columbia Falls. He was preceded in death by his son Paul Rogers, and his grandson Quinton Rogers. He is survived by his wife Gwendolyn Rogers, daughter Jennifer Winters and spouse Andy, grandchildren Allison Rogers, Kassandra and Wade Winters, Presley and Paige Knoke, Stepson Robert Knoke and spouse Michelle, Daniel Frasieur and family and Kimberly Nyberg and family, along with many extended family members and many friends he considered family.