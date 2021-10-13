TV Schedules

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJourney to the top of the world with scientists as they embark on the most ambitious Arctic research expedition of all time. The Arctic - a vast frozen ocean, shrouded in darkness for half the year - is warming at twice the rate as the rest of the globe. Since the northern ice cap acts as a cooling system for the entire planet, what happens in the Arctic doesn't stay in the Arctic. As the ice cap melts, the world warms faster, disrupting weather patterns, diverting ocean currents, and endangering biodiversity. Yet because the Arctic is so inaccessible and inhospitable, establishing exactly what's going on and forecasting its future have proven elusive. Now, Arctic Drift takes viewers on a groundbreaking expedition that will bring vital new clarity to scientists' predictions of global change. Experts from twenty different nations join the voyage of the 12, 000-ton Polarstern icebreaker as it's gripped by the polar ice and drifts for an entire year. From this unique research station, they can make previously impossible long-term observations and experiments. But long hours in this harsh environment bring their own challenges, including hungry polar bears, perilous sea ice cracks, and equipment failure. With breathtaking cinematography, heart-wrenching personal stories, and high stakes science, Arctic Drift follows the scientists in their risky race against time to understand the Arctic before it changes our world forever.

scitechdaily.com

Warping of Planet’s Crust: Melting of Polar Ice Shifting Earth Itself, Not Just Sea Levels

Research by new Ph.D. finds warping of planet’s crust, with far-reaching effects. The melting of polar ice is not only shifting the levels of our oceans, it is changing the planet Earth itself. Newly minted Ph.D. Sophie Coulson and her colleagues explained in a recent paper in Geophysical Research Letters that, as glacial ice from Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands melts, Earth’s crust beneath these land masses warps, an impact that can be measured hundreds and perhaps thousands of miles away.
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Call them killer whales or call them orcas; either way, they’re one of the most fearsome creatures found in the ocean. Given their size and their demeanor, you’d expect there to be very few animals out there that can unsettle a killer whale — and you’d be correct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. And recently, researchers studying orcas off the coast of Iceland discovered something that changed the way they thought of killer whales.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

Widespread collapse of West Antarctica's ice sheet is avoidable if we keep global warming below 2℃

Rising seas are already making storm damage more costly, adding to the impact on about 700 million people who live in low-lying coastal areas at risk of flooding. Scientists expect sea-level rise will exacerbate the damage from storm surges and coastal floods during the coming decades. But predicting just how much and how fast the seas will rise this century is difficult, mainly because of uncertainties about how Antarctica’s ice sheet will behave. The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) projections of Antarctica’s contribution to sea-level rise show considerable overlap between low and high-emissions scenarios. But in our new...
EARTH SCIENCE
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

Scientists Spent Years Pretending to Be Neanderthals Catching Birds by Hand

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. To support their audacious theory about Neanderthals’ diets and habits, a team of scientists ventured to Spanish caves after dark and caught hundreds of roosting birds with their bare hands and a net. Their new research may...
WILDLIFE
elpaisanoonline.com

Weekly Horoscopes: October 18-24

This week as it begins you might want to try out a relaxing technique. Find a warm and cozy place to take in a deep breath, and slowly exhale. All while letting go of that anxiety and baggage. Turn on music that you find relaxing and allow yourself to lay back.
MUSIC
ScienceAlert

Plankton Is Undergoing a Global Migration, With Dire Consequences For The Food Web

If Earth's temperature rises by a significant enough margin, we could see a major restructuring of the plankton species living in our oceans. Not only would the diversity of species radically change, but warming oceans could see plankton migrating from the tropics towards the poles, away from waters growing too warm for habitability. In fact, we may already be observing this shift in the last few decades, with some species documented farther north than we've ever seen them. This restructuring would have a major impact on oceanic ecosystems, as planktons form a vital component of both the oceanic carbon cycle and the food...
SCIENCE
CBS Denver

La Niña Is Back, Here’s How It Could Impact Colorado This Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – For the second year in a row, La Niña has formed, and NOAA says it will probably have an impact on both temperature and precipitation across the United States in the months ahead. On Thursday, the agency issued a La Niña advisory for the upcoming winter. When La Niña forms it typically has the most influence on the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere, which in the field of meteorology, covers the months of December, January and February. Last year we had a moderate La Niña in progress during the winter and it produced just over 80 inches...
COLORADO STATE
CBS LA

Southern California Welcomes Autumn Rain, Cooler Temperatures

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California woke up Monday to its version of fall weather – drizzly, light rain, overcast skies, and cool temperatures. Light rain and drizzle fell across several areas of Southern California Monday morning, a welcome respite after a much warmer weekend accompanied by dry Santa Ana winds. The precipitation may have led to slick roads, contributing to at least one 4-car pileup on the northbound 101 Freeway at Barham in Hollywood. According to the National Weather Forecast, the clouds will clear out by late morning on Monday, which is also expected to be the coolest day of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
Telegraph

October's Hunter's Moon: when it will peak in the UK and full moon dates for 2021

The tenth full moon of 2021 will be the Hunter's Moon, also known as the Travel Moon and the Dying Grass Moon, expected this year at 3:56pm on October 20. October's full moon is so named as it came to signify the ideal time for hunting game, which were becoming fatter from eating falling grains, as people planned for the cold months ahead.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationCanada

To be resilient, the Canadian Prairie needs lots of wetlands

When many Canadians think of the Prairies, they envision beautiful endless landscapes of agricultural fields stretching across the horizon, perfect for a photo-op on a cross-country road trip. But what is missing from this imagery are the once-ubiquitous pothole wetlands, a defining feature of the region. In the Canadian Prairies, wetland drainage has resulted in the loss of more than 40 percent of natural wetlands. The impacts associated with this drainage are largely unmitigated. Wetlands are key ecosystem features that provide numerous services, like water purification, that are integral to social and ecological systems. Because wetlands occur largely in depressions, they regulate...
AMERICAS

