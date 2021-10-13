CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

Clara Marie Richardson

Rocky Mount Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial service for Clara Marie Richardson, age 87, who died on May 19, 2020, will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. from the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Hollister with Pastor Linda Taybron officiating. She is survived by one daughter, Doris Hawkins (Ollie) of Scotch Plains, NJ; three sons, Donell Richardson of Rocky Mount, NC, Jerry Richardson (Gerlinda) and Michael Richardson (Paula), both of Raleigh, NC; four sisters, Mary Alice West of Enfield, NC, Eloise Richardson Edwards of New Haven, CT, Peggie Mills of Rocky Mount, NC, Jeanette Richardson of Enfield, NC; four brothers, James “Jim” Richardson (Viola) of Rocky Mount, NC, Tony Richardson (Deborah) of Durham, NC, Lee Roger Richardson of Creedmoor, NC, Steve Richardson of Enfield, NC; her step-mother, Vertica Richardson of Enfield, NC; and four grandchildren. Arrangements by Richardson Funeral Home.

