CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

CHS hosts virtual Real Talk Thursdays

By About the Writer
Daily Evergreen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCougar Health Services is hosting Real Talk Thursdays this semester through Zoom from 1:30-2 p.m. The Oct. 14 Real Talk Thursday’s topic is “let’s take a mid-semester breather,” according to the CHS website. In the upcoming weeks, there is a session on what to watch out for in the dating...

dailyevergreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
palyvoice.com

PAUSD to host virtual Job Fair for students

Students will be able to seek local job opportunities at the virtual Job Fair during PRIME this Wednesday in the Small Gym. According to Work Experience teacher Rachael Kaci, the live event for all students in the Palo Alto Unified School District will feature a range of opportunities including internships with Greg Tanaka for Congress and jobs at In-N-Out, among others, available to students 16 years old and over. Students can meet with and apply for positions with potential employers in individual Zoom breakout rooms.
PALO ALTO, CA
monmouth.edu

Alumni in Management Hosts First Virtual Meeting

Monmouth University’s Alumni in Management (AIM), a Zoom series that features alumni who educate undergraduates about the real business world, hosted its first Zoom call on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Organized by Joe Palazzolo, Ed.D., Instructor in the Management and Leadership department within the Leon Hess Business School, the goal is to bring experience from emergent leaders into the classroom.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
msmc.edu

Virtual Mount talk will delve into diversity, inclusion in sports

R. Scott Russell, assistant professor of Sports Management at Mount Saint Mary College, will present the next talk in the Investigating Research on Campus (iROC) series with "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Sport" on Monday, October 25 at noon. The talk will take place virtually via Zoom. It is free...
NEWBURGH, NY
East Oregonian

Out of the Darkness hosts virtual fundraiser

UMATILLA COUNTY — This year’s Out of the Darkness Eastern Oregon Walk will take place virtually. People are encouraged to register online and help raise money and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. According to organizers, the global pandemic has impacted the emotional and economic well-being of many...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chs#Cougar Health Services#Real Talk#Wsu
northwestgeorgianews.com

AdventHealth Gordon to host virtual Living Well class

AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a virtual Living Well class featuring Julia Danforth, MD, on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. online via a Zoom meeting. During this class, Dr. Danforth will discuss lifestyle medicine and how it can lead to better health. She will then lead a question-and-answer session, so participants are encouraged to bring any questions they may have.
HEALTH
coastreportonline.com

CLEEO to host Noguera during virtual summit

As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end, Orange Coast College continues its recognition of its Hispanic and Latino community. The OCC organization Counseling Latinos for Equity and Engagement (CLEEO) will host part two of its 11.0 Summit with University of Southern California Dean Pedro Noguera, who will speak live via Zoom on Oct. 20 from 3 to 4 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
libertywingspan.com

Real Talk: PSAT

WTV’s Kate Graham asks students about the PSAT. Junior Kate Graham is a third year broadcast student. This year she is involved in Red Rhythm, FCA, and NHS. In her free time she likes to go to dunkin...
EDUCATION
East Tennessean

Centro Hispano hosts virtual Latino Awards

Held as a virtual event on Sept. 30, 2021, the Latino Awards is an annual fundraising event for Centro Hispano in Knoxville, Tennessee. Centro Hispano serves the Latino immigrant community in the Knoxville area, providing English lessons, children’s activities and much more through a partnership with Pellissippi State Community College. Centro Hispano is focused on always investing in the community by reaching out to Latino families who need a place that feels like home in East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
South Philly Review

Early Learning Programs host Day of Hire on Thursday

Hundreds of early learning programs throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania are coming together to sponsor a Day of Hire on October 7. Throughout the day, participating programs will host walk-in hiring events, featuring on-the-spot interviews at their locations. Potential applicants can learn about participating programs, the time of each Day of Hire event as well as available positions by visiting the Day of Hire website at ECEHire.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Killeen Daily Herald

CTC to host virtual info session on Oct. 12

Central Texas College will host a live, virtual information session on its Facebook page from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. The session is an effort to assist prospective students considering attending the local community college. Recent high school graduates, high school seniors, military personnel, parents seeking information about CTC for their children and anyone else thinking of pursuing higher education or a career change can receive information on admissions, advising, registration and other relevant information on how to get started at CTC. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and get answers in real time. The informative session is free and open to the public online by registering at https://ctc4.me/InfoSessions.
COLLEGES
kpic

Roseburg Library to host virtual visit with Oregon author

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Library invites the community to read Oregon author Eileen Garvin’s debut novel, “The Music of Bees,” before her virtual visit on Thursday, Dec. 2. “The Music of Bees” follows three grieving strangers brought together at a honeybee farm in rural Oregon. Garvin resides in Hood...
OREGON STATE
Herald-Dispatch

OUS to host virtual diversity and inclusion lectures

IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is hosting several virtual diversity and inclusion lectures open to both the university and community at large. The first will be “I AM… Micah McCarey” from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13. McCarey serves as the director of Ohio University’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Center,...
COLLEGES
WCAX

Howard Center hosts virtual mental health discussions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Although World Mental Health Day has passed, advocates in our region are recognizing its importance all month long. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than 3 in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression since May 2020. Vermont is just...
BURLINGTON, VT
harrisondaily.com

HowToLife Movement hosts virtual updates

What started as a young man concerned about the destiny of his classmates, has now become an international movement dedicated to reaching Gen Z. Jordan Whitmer said in a virtual online banquet held this week, that every generation was represented on the call. The virtual event was held on three different nights for one hour with the “purpose to raise awareness of what God is doing,” Whitmer said.
HARRISON, AR
kgncnewsnow.com

WTAMU To Host “A Virtual Evening with Jenny Lind Porter”

Photo: “A Virtual Evening with Jenny Lind Porter” participants Dr. David Craig, left, and Dr. Pat Tyrer, center discuss the upcoming program with librarian Sidnye Johnson in the Texas Poets' Corner in Cornette Library. West Texas A&M. A former West Texas A&M professor will have her writings come to life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
peoriastandard.com

ICC Educational Foundation to Host Virtual Community Celebration

Illinois Central College issued the following announcement on Oct. 6. The Illinois Central College Educational Foundation will host their Community Celebration event virtually on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 6 pm. Community Celebration is the Foundation’s annual event celebrating ICC scholarship recipients and honoring those who invest in the community’s future.
ADVOCACY
Santa Barbara Edhat

Carbajal to Host Virtual Town Hall

U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal invites Central Coast residents to join a virtual discussion about current events and the Congressman’s work in Congress. The event will be conducted over Zoom and livestreamed on our facebook page at Facebook.com/RepSaludCarbajal. It will also feature simultaneous ASL and Spanish interpretation, as well as closed captioning, to ensure it is accessible. To register for the event, either scan the QR code in the graphic or head over to carbajal.house.gov/townhall. We’ll be taking questions in advance, over zoom, and in the Facebook comments under the live stream.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Canton Daily Ledger

Parlin-Ingersoll Library hosting virtual program

CANTON—The Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library will be hosting an online virtual program with author Chris Bohjalian Wednesday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m. Chris Bohjalian is a #1 bestselling author of 22 books adapted into three movies and a TV series. His works include Midwives, Before You Know a Kindness, Sandcastle Girls, Light in the Ruins, and Flight Attendant. His latest fiction release, Hour of the Witch, is the story of Mary Deerfield, a 24-year-old woman living in Boston in 1662. Her husband is abusive, and she longs to divorce him. However, the story is set during the times of the Massachusetts witch trials, and unusual circumstances occur causing the community to caste suspicion on her being a witch. Bohjalian has created a best-selling historical thriller, which has received excellent reviews. Registration is limited to 20 people, who must access the program via their home Internet connection. An e-mail address must be provided so the library can send out a link to each participant.This program is being sponsored by Palos Heights Public Library to over 127 libraries and about 5,000 participants. For more information and to register for this event, please contact the library at 647-0328 or e-mail us at parlin@parliningersoll.org.
CANTON, IL
kniakrls.com

Pella Wellness Consortium Hosting Concussion Panel Thursday

A Community Common Reading Experience returns to Pella this fall with a focus on head injuries in sports. The Pella Wellness Consortium is hosting an event this Thursday, which is a panel discussion about concussions with local health professionals and sports coaches. John Roslien is an associate professor of exercise science and director of athletic training at Central College, where he says they’ve undergone extensive research about the topic of head injuries, and a lot of that information will be shared at this week’s event. The Pella Wellness Consortium concussion panel in Pella will be held on Thursday, October 14th at 7 p.m. in the Pella High School Auditorium.
PELLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy