Somers, MT

Joyce DeLong, 96

Daily Inter Lake
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful Joyce DeLong was called home to the Lord on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. She was born on Nov. 18, 1924, in Cheshambucks, England, to Sidney and Rose Butler. She met and married Russell DeLong (a GI stationed in England) in 1944. Joyce was a war bride sent by Congress and landed in Somers, Montana, during World War II. After World War II Russell and Joyce settled in Somers together and raised their three children. She was a housewife and very involved in her church.

dailyinterlake.com

