LETTER: Sens. Rubio, Scott would shut down economy
Florida Senators Rubio and Scott recently voted to oppose legislation needed to avert a government shutdown. As has been widely reported, opposition to increasing the debt limit does nothing to balance the budget. Only reducing spending or increasing revenue will do that. Yet, our senators are cynically voting against increasing the debt limit to damage the current Democrat majority, even though failure to raise the ceiling could shut down the government and halt needed benefits such as Social Security payments.www.yoursun.com
Comments / 0