I am a disenfranchised voter although I’ve lived in Aiken for 36 years and vote in every election. Since most races are uncontested, I just go through the motions and leave them blank. Unopposed candidates don’t have to campaign, attend forums or debates, or do any work for the privilege of serving. They just bought their seat for the term when they paid their filing fee. Due to gerrymandering, they have no real accountability to the voters. This is not how a democratic representative constitutional republic is supposed to work.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO