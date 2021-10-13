Catholic, Ohio County to play for title

HARTFORD — With their victories Tuesday night, the Ohio County and Owensboro Catholic girls soccer teams earned the chance to compete for a regional championship.

The Lady Eagles dispatched Meade County and the Lady Aces rolled past Breckinridge County in a pair of 3rd Region Girls Soccer Tournament semifinal matches at Ohio County High School’s Jake Russell Field, setting up a clash between the two programs. Ohio County claimed a 7-4 win in the teams’ last meeting on Aug. 26 in Hartford.

The 3rd Region title game will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ohio County.

OHIO COUNTY 6, MEADE COUNTY 0

Emily Goff’s hat trick helped power the Lady Eagles, who pulled out to a 3-0 halftime advantage and never looked back.

Despite the early lead, though, OCHS coach Courtney Calloway said her team wasn’t quite as sharp as she would’ve liked.

“I think we played slow at times,” she said. “Daviess County was a tough game last night, so it was hard to play back-to-back, but getting the goals quickly helped. Second half, we stepped up and made the necessary changes we needed to. We started winning more balls, and it helped us find our momentum again.

“Any time you can get early goals, it makes the other team nervous. Unfortunately for us, it made us settle down a little bit. I think once you have those security goals, you can move things around and adjust as needed.”

After leading at intermission, the Lady Eagles (15-5) got consecutive goals by Goff on passes from Carly Embry that pushed Ohio County to a 5-0 advantage midway through the second half. The final score came on Embry’s breakaway run and shot, which bounced off the left post and into the goal with 2:54 remaining.

“The best thing about (Embry and Goff) is that not only do they score goals, but they help set up goals,” Calloway said. “A lot of times, they’re a part of the offense and help move things forward. Even when we’ve had to adjust things, they still find ways to get in the mix.”

The Lady Eagles last played for a regional title in 2019, when they fell to Daviess County in Owensboro. Now, they’ll have homefield advantage against the Lady Aces.

“This is what we’ve been wanting for four years now since I’ve come back in,” Calloway said. “It has been a long time coming for Ohio County, so I think the girls are excited. Being at home, we’re excited.

“We know our opponent will be a tough one, but we’re excited to go.”

Meade County finished the season at 12-10-1.

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 10, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 0

Maddie Hayden scored three goals and dished three assists to lead the Lady Aces’ balanced attack.

Ashton Logsdon added a goal with two assists, and other Catholic goal-scorers included Mallary Bailey, Emilee Cecil, Isabella Hayden, Corrie Milem and Ginny Young. Assists came from Elizabeth Hayden, Gracie Johnson and Katie Riney.

“We had a couple different people play well tonight,” OCHS coach Andy Hines said. “It wasn’t just Maddie, so that was good.”

Still, Hines said, his squad is capable of more.

“I think we could’ve played a lot better,” he said. “I think the play was a little slower for us. We knew what we were getting ourselves into, so we played a little cautious.”

Catholic (19-5) carried a 7-0 lead into intermission before Logsdon and Young scored within the first minute of the second half. An own goal by Breckinridge County (10-10) ended the game with 35:58 left to play.

“We talked about coming back out and playing a little quicker, and it was bam, bam,” Hines said. “But we’ve got to play faster so we don’t give them tackles and things like that.”

Now, the Lady Aces turn their attention to Ohio County.

“We want a rematch against Ohio County because we feel like we got a lot of shots in that (last) game,” he said. “... I don’t know if we’re as fit as we should be, but at this point, I think everybody’s dealing with that. Going in, we want that rematch. We want to play, we want to defend our regional championship and we want to get back to state.

“We know they have two good players up top, but if we can shut them down, the game changes.”