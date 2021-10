This year’s Preis der Nationalgalerie, an esteemed biennial award given to a German artist younger than 40, went to Sandra Mujinga, whose sculptures, videos, photographs, and installations often conjure dystopian futures. Mujinga, who is based in Berlin and Oslo, will receive a solo show at the Hamburger Bahnhof, a state-run contemporary art museum in Berlin. The Preis der Nationalgalerie differs from most art awards in one key respect: it doesn’t come with money, which has been a source of contention among some nominees in past years. In spite of this, the prize is held in high regard, and winning it is...

