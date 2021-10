The Eastern Kentucky University Faculty Senate approved a resolution to ask the university administration to institute a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Oct. 4. The resolution states, “Eastern Kentucky University is committed to holding in-person classes, requiring students, faculty and staff to be on campus and in close proximity with each other. The COVID-19 pandemic remains a real and persistent threat to the health and safety of any person forced to work in a public setting, with a current positivity rate of 10.99% and a mortality rate of 1.9%. The overwhelming preponderance of medical evidence shows that current vaccinations against COVID-19 are safe, effective, and offer the best opportunity for suppressing the virus in the long term.”

COLLEGES ・ 14 DAYS AGO