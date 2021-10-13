PSC dismisses, then reopens case against Lincoln PSD; Chairwoman resigns
By NANCY PEYTON npeyton@hdmediallc.com
lincolnjournal.com
6 days ago
CHARLESTON — The Public Service Commission dismissed its investigation into whether the Lincoln Public Service District is a distressed or failing utility on Oct. 6, then reopened the case two days later. The Lincoln County Commission also accepted the resignation of district board Chairwoman Brenda Escue, effective, Oct. 1. According...
Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to reflect the fact that the dismissal of the case against John Fogle and Shaun Adams was requested by the plaintiff. Mayor Jacki Marsh says she plans to refile a lawsuit against councilor John Fogle and, possibly, the city of Loveland itself, after an 8th Judicial District Judge granted a request to voluntarily dismiss the case.
ALUM CREEK — Multiple letters of protest were recently filed against the Lincoln Public Service District as part of the continuing investigation by the West Virginia Public Service Commission to determine whether the district is a distressed utility. The first letter was submitted Sept. 27 in response to a water...
The last time Sarasota County Commissioners adopted new boundaries for county commission districts, they ended up in court. And they won. So as the process starts anew, post-Census, is there any reason to think there will be a different outcome out of another suit?. Well, it’s too early to know,...
A New York State Supreme Court judge dismissed a lawsuit this week that challenged the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) signing off on the Howard Hughes Corporation’s controversial plan to build a 324-foot residential in the South Street Seaport Historic District – saying it was too early in the land use process for a court to intervene.
GREELEY — A lawsuit Banner Health filed against the city of Greeley and several current and former city staffers on Aug. 30 was dismissed on Sept. 28 at Banner’s request. An order for case management — required for all Weld County District Court civil cases since mid-2015 — was handed down the day after the filing. An alternative dispute resolution order came the same day, court records show.
STANFORD – The number of COVID-19 cases is declining as of this week, according to Lincoln County Health Department Director Diane Miller. Miller said as of Monday there were 231 active cases of COVID-19 to report in Lincoln County and 20 household contacts to those cases were being monitored. There...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the court cases against former Third District State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister has been dismissed. In 2020, federal prosecutors moved to take away Siegmeister’s home in Suwannee County. They claimed the $375,000 price tag had been paid for with money he obtained by fraud. However,...
The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
Wyoming lawmakers plan to hold a rare special session Oct. 26-28 to counter President Joe Biden’s proposal to require COVID-19 vaccination for certain workers.
The post Wyoming lawmakers plan anti-vaccine-mandate special session appeared first on Local News 8.
The President Joe Biden Administration announced Monday newly accelerated efforts to prevent and mediate pollution from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a group of “forever chemicals” known to cause harm to human health. PFAS can be found in drinking water, soil and air across the country, and are a growing concern. As part of the […]
The post Feds launch long-awaited plan to combat PFAS appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Oklahoma County Commissioners allocated money to rental assistance and approved final contracts on the Triple X Road project.
The post Commissioners allocate money to rental assistance, finalize Triple X Road contracts appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
A Sussex County business owner who blamed the closure of her kickboxing gym on state-ordered pandemic regulations lost her bid for compensation from the state after an appellate court ruled against her Monday. Superior Court Judge Garry S. Rothstadt, writing for the three-judge appellate panel that heard the case, sided with Gov. Phil Murphy in […]
The post State doesn’t have to pay for pandemic-related business failure, court rules appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced the creation of the Maryland Commission on Health Equity (MCHE), a new multi-agency commission charged with developing a statewide plan to improve health outcomes and increase health equity in Maryland. The commission will hold its first meeting on October 18. “Reducing health inequalities and improving health […]
The post Maryland Department of Health announces Maryland Commission on Health Equity appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Multiple agencies pushed Riverside County's overall overtime expenses above $100 million in the previous fiscal year, with the sheriff's department leading the pack, according to a report that the Board of Supervisors will review tomorrow. The Office of the Auditor-Controller just completed its 2020-21 fiscal year "Full Transparency Countywide Overtime Monitoring" assessment and, according to
The post Audit: County’s overtime costs exceed $110 million in 2020-21 appeared first on KESQ.
Tennessee’s special session regarding $884 million in spending for the creation of Ford Motor Company’s Blue Oval City at the megasite outside of Memphis began Monday with the introduction of two bills for to the $5.6 billion project.
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s reported COVID-19 deaths continued at a much higher rate than the state Tuesday, while the rural region’s new case rate also separated further from the declining state rate. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 132 net new cases in News Channel 11’s nine-county Southwest Virginia viewing area on […]
Comments / 0