PSC dismisses, then reopens case against Lincoln PSD; Chairwoman resigns

By NANCY PEYTON npeyton@hdmediallc.com
lincolnjournal.com
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON — The Public Service Commission dismissed its investigation into whether the Lincoln Public Service District is a distressed or failing utility on Oct. 6, then reopened the case two days later. The Lincoln County Commission also accepted the resignation of district board Chairwoman Brenda Escue, effective, Oct. 1. According...

www.lincolnjournal.com

