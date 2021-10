The Hardin County Animal Shelter is in need of several items including peanut butter and pumpkin. “Peanut butter is more of a treat thing, it’s one of the little things we can do to try and keep them sound until they do find their forever home. Pumpkin helps when you have dogs that have diarrhea. If we can get any type of disposable gloves, that would be helpful. Every little bit helps,” stated Director Mike McNutt. A list of supplies the shelter is needing can be found on the Hardin County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO