lincolnjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2005: The Oct. 19 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:. Lincoln school board still not giving up the fight, despite ruling; Residents get to vote on special levy Saturday; False candidate could get three years in penitentiary; Dump cleanups continue to be a priority for county government, pictured was one in Branchland; Lincoln man sentenced for meth distribution; 120-hr EMT-B class at Hamlin public library; Congratulations to Christina Callison 2005 C-Team Miss Raider; Lair of the Poison Pen by Lee Arnold “Pushing the limits of 15 items or less”; Gripes & Gratitudes; Inspector in car confronts a farmer and here’s what he says, “If you want to tell me what to do with my land, maybe you ought to pay the taxes”; Thursy Baker’s column “Gardening & Yardening” this week “Bring tender bulbs indoors before frost”.

www.lincolnjournal.com

NBC4 Columbus

A Fun Trip Back in Time at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Like the phoenix, the Ohio Renaissance Festival is coming back to life!. Yes, the event that turns an Ohio park into a 16th century village is in full swing, running thru the end of October. We chat with the Entertainment Director of the Renaissance Festival about all the fun that...
WLKY.com

Fisherman reels in massive 64-pound catfish in Ohio River

A Beaver County fisherman reeled in a giant catfish last month on the Ohio River, just over the Pennsylvania border in West Virginia. The 64.8-pound flathead catfish would have shattered the Pennsylvania record by 8 pounds, but just missed becoming a record-breaking catch in West Virginia. Over the past 10...
lincolnjournal.com

Coronavirus death toll continues to climb in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON — The death toll continues to surge from the coronavirus pandemic in West Virginia, according to health data released Friday. There were at least 115 new virus deaths reported during the first seven days of October, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. It follows a September toll of about 600 deaths — more than the four previous months combined.
Daily Republic

Back in the Day: Time traveling back to 1956 Fairfield

“Upon that machine,’ said the Time Traveller, holding the lamp aloft, ‘I intend to explore time. Is that plain? I was never more serious in my life.” – from “The Time Machine” by H.G. Wells. H.G. Wells’ book, which was published in 1895, depicted a time machine where the protagonist...
lincolnjournal.com

Chris Ellis: Bowhunters' Fact Sheet

West Virginia’s 2021 archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear, and wild boar opened on Saturday, Sept. 25, and will run through Dec. 31. (For those of you who are used to bow season opening in mid-October, perhaps this can serve as a reminder that the season opens now in late September. If you are like me, the season opening date transition may take a little getting familiar with.)
lincolnjournal.com

Lincoln County's Haleigh Adkins verbally commits to Miami (Ohio)

HAMLIN — After a monster sophomore season that saw her draw Class AAA First Team All-State honors from the West Virginia Sportswriters Association, Lincoln County’s softball star Haleigh Adkins was bound to be a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this summer. That turned out to be a fact as...
Hampshire Review

Back in Time: Oct. 6

Henry Bell Gilkeson, lawyer, a life-long resident of Romney, died at Mt. Lake Park, Maryland, Thursday morning last. The remains were brought here on the late train of that day, taken to his home and the funeral was from the Presbyterian Church Sunday morning conducted by his pastor, Dr. F.J. Brooke, and the interment was at Indian Mound Cemetery by the side of his wife, who died some years ago.
voicenewsnebraska.com

Back in Time at the Stone Barn

FILLEY – Exhibitor George Thompson of Beatrice was ... Sorry! A subscription is required to view the rest of this content. Please login below or Subscribe today.
