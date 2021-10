An old, once prosperous Colorado town is now considered a ghost town and has left behind what some consider to be a quite creepy cemetery. The town of Vicksburg, Colorado, has been nearly abandoned for many years, but still hangs on to much of its history. There are still buildings standing, the town's main street is still intact, and the historic town's cemetery is still very much still hanging on.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO