CARMEL, IN – The City of Carmel has announced that the official hours of trick or treating in the City will be Sunday, October 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. Homes welcoming trick or treaters should turn on their porch lights. If you do not wish to receive trick or treaters or have run out of candy, please turn off your porch lights. While there are many neighborhoods and other organizations that hold their own Halloween events and celebrations, we encourage those who want to trick or treat door-to-door to use the City’s official hours to do so.

CARMEL, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO