Thompson confirmed as U.S. Attorney

By Phil Perry
lincolnjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 10, President Joe Biden nominated then Boone and Lincoln County Circuit Judge William Thompson (pictured) to be the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. On Sept. 30, his nomination was reported out of committee by voice vote. On Oct. 5, his nomination was confirmed in...

www.lincolnjournal.com

Washington Post

A trooper defying his state’s vaccine mandate uses his final dispatch to tell off the governor

At the end of his final shift as a trooper with the Washington State Patrol, Robert LaMay reached for his radio. In a parting message broadcast across the agency’s dispatch system, he announced that he was “being asked to leave because I am dirty,” referring to his defiance of the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for government employees. The 22-year veteran thanked his colleagues — and offered some choice words for the governor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
