Can we make transport safe and sustainable? An interview with motorsport chief, Jean Todt

By ILO/Marcel Crozet
UN News Centre
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany developed countries have announced plans to ensure that fossil-fuel powered cars will be taken off the roads in the coming decades, but Jean Todt, the UN Special Envoy for Road Safety, stresses that, in developing countries, much more immediate concerns, such as access to public transport and reducing accidents, need to be addressed as a priority.

