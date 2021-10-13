Can we make transport safe and sustainable? An interview with motorsport chief, Jean Todt

Plenary session (1 hour) Statements by Ministers and Heads of delegation (1 hour) --- The second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference will provide an opportunity to focus attention on the opportunities, challenges and solutions towards achieving sustainable transport worldwide. It will follow up on the first Global Sustainable Transport Conference, held in 2016 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, and is expected to indicate a way forward for sustainable transport to help achieve the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change in the Decade of Action. A farmer carrying her produce to the local market, a ship being loaded with medical supplies, a child seated on a school bus – the movement of people and goods from point A to point B, whether going from a village to a town or across a continent or ocean, shapes sustainable development. Sustainable transport – with its objectives of universal access, enhanced safety, reduced environmental and climate impact, improved resilience, and greater efficiency – is the focus of the 2nd Global Sustainable Transport Conference to be held in Beijing, China from 14 to 16 October.

