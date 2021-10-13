CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Transformative growth in Columbus Park

By Abby Hoover
northeastnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbus Park is witnessing transformative growth as businesses are attracted to the neighborhood situated between Historic Northeast, downtown and River Market. Historically, the North End, Kansas City’s “Little Italy” was home to Italian immigrants as early as 1890, but over the years has become a diverse and colorful community, welcoming immigrants from all over the world and serving Kansas Citians through social service agencies, the Don Bosco Senior Center, and a thriving community atmosphere.

