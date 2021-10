“One Life, Dogs the Musical” is a revised version of an original Paddy Bell creation called “Dogs the Musical”, and will feature at the Arts Center of Kershaw County on the weekend of October 22-24. This new creation, featuring many of the same lovable characters but with deeper and more mature development, offers up dialogue, lyrics and scenarios that may be dog-specific, but it is clear that the actors represent the human as well as the canine – from the purebreds to the mutts.

