Big Spoon Comedy

 6 days ago

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) Top shelf Pro and up and coming comedians come to Vauxhall Comedy Club to test out their freshest new jokes. Brought to you by Luke, Adam and Sikisa.

CLEAN SLATE COMEDY

7:30pm til 9:00pm (last entry 7:15pm) Clean Slate Comedy- don't sit in the front row! Hump Day blues? Live like it's Friday and laugh with us live. Clean Slate Comedy nights are back...
Drygate Comedy Lab

A new material comedy night at Drygate with headliner Stephen Buchanan!
Comedy Night Oct. 10

Comedy night returns to Yellow Kittens with the hilarious Usama Siddiquee on Sunday, Oct. 10. Siddiquee is a Bengali-American stand-up comedian-actor based in New York City. He was one of the New Faces at Just for Laughs in 2018 and made his stand-up television debut on BET’s “50 Central,” and recently competed on “America’s Got Talent,” reaching the quarterfinals. He can be seen headlining at clubs all over the country when he is not performing at the prestigious Comedy Cellar in New York City. Siddiquee was also featured this year on videos for NBC, BuzzFeed, Huffington Post, and Showtime’s “Desus & Mero.”
Impossible Comedy Club

7:30pm til 11:00pm (last entry 7:45pm) The comedy club for comedy fans! Featuring the best TV comedians, circuit legends and special guests, at the funniest night out in Manchester.
Comedy Mooch About

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) A weekly comedy showcase brought to you by Comedians Raj Pajoora, Luke Craig, Mouch and his sausage dog Zola.
Independent Comedy

Looking for a laugh during the week? Want to maybe have a drink with a friend? Well I have a show for you.. California's new favorite comedy show is Independent Comedy. Found inside one of San Francisco's most underground and independent comedy venues, this show is the best thing to do on a Thursday night. Brought to you by the fun master general Connor Marshall (Channel101, Sketchfest) INDEPENDENT COMEDY is a stand up comedy show with comedians for humans of all kinds. The show lasts 90 minutes and has comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Viceland.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFStation.com

Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival

Mutiny Radio hosts a weeklong festival featuring some of our favorite local and touring standup comics. This year's festival includes 24 comedy shows at all 6 venues. The all-access pass gets you into all 24 comedy festival shows at all 6 venues, a festival t-shirt, access to master classes, podcasts and after parties!
thecheyennepost.com

COMEA Comedy Awards Show

The COMEA Comedy Awards Show presented by Pinnacle Bank features special guest appearances, a night of laughs, musical entertainment, and more. The show starts at 5:30 p.m., Friday, October 8, at the Lincoln Theater. For tickets, visit etix.com.
Comedy Bosses: Live Comedy in Walnut Creek

We're bringing the comedy right to Walnut Creek! And not just any comedy: the bosses of comedy. That's right! It's an entire lineup of only the most confident, swaggy, badass BOSSES of comedy! These comedians have performed in comedy clubs all over California and they're ready to go!
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Blown Cartridge: Improv Comedy

The only show in Atlanta where improvisers from every other theatre can come together for 60 minutes of laughs. Featuring acts who have been on Adult Swim, TruTv, The UCB stage, and more! The first part is a mixer where we form a completely new team out of seasoned performers and let the sparks fly.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Post

‘The Artful Escape’: A musical comedy that’s all about the comedy

In the mid-1980s one of my favorite clothing items was a pink Iron Maiden sweatshirt that had a skinless alien on it, in some noirish setting. (Alas, I never liked the group, I simply liked the look of their merchandise.) As a child of the era, it was easy to enjoy the overlap between fantasy imagery and music. I never thought it strange that Michael Jackson turned into a werewolf in “Thriller,” or that Ozzy Osbourne dressed up as different, bizarre characters on his album covers. I was reminded of the cheesy flights of fantasy that characterized some of the music of the 1980s while playing “The Artful Escape,” a game that pays humorous tribute to that era’s indulgence of flexible personas, stage-strutting guitar gods and kitschy imagery.
Kick Black Comedy: Oakland Comedy Show

Come laugh with us at a new weekly comedy show at the Athletic Club Oakland every Wednesday at 8 PM. Our comics have performed with Dave Chappelle, Michael Che, and others, and have been featured on HBO, Comedy Central, and Netflix.
OAKLAND, CA
Mr. Weed’s Comedy Cafe Black and Blue Comedy Competition

Monday, October 18, Mr. Weed's Comedy Cafe Black and Blue Comedy Competition. Venue: Neck of The Woods. Address: 406 Clement Street, San Francisco, CA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Here's What Travis Barker Really Eats In A Day

With their "Food Diaries: Bite Size" web series, Harper's BAZAAR gets all the dirt on what a typical day of eating looks like for many different celebrities, from musicians like Grimes to actresses like Awkwafina. The daily run-down looks dramatically different from person to person, with some favoring home-cooking while others dine out all the time, some preferring structured plans where they eat similar things on a regular basis and others approaching their daily nourishment with a more spontaneous attitude. One of the latest stars to share their typical diet is drummer Travis Barker, who most will know best from his many years with the band Blink-182 — although some reality television lovers may recognize him as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend (via Us Weekly).
Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
