Big Spoon Comedy

In the mid-1980s one of my favorite clothing items was a pink Iron Maiden sweatshirt that had a skinless alien on it, in some noirish setting. (Alas, I never liked the group, I simply liked the look of their merchandise.) As a child of the era, it was easy to enjoy the overlap between fantasy imagery and music. I never thought it strange that Michael Jackson turned into a werewolf in “Thriller,” or that Ozzy Osbourne dressed up as different, bizarre characters on his album covers. I was reminded of the cheesy flights of fantasy that characterized some of the music of the 1980s while playing “The Artful Escape,” a game that pays humorous tribute to that era’s indulgence of flexible personas, stage-strutting guitar gods and kitschy imagery.
Comments / 0