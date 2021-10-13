CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

South Kensington Comedy Club

skiddle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article8:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 7:45pm) South Ken Comedy is a legendary comedy club established in 2016 and is based in the basement bar of The Hoop and Toy Pub in South Kensington. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

Impossible Comedy Club by Nodding Dog

7:00pm til 10:30pm (last entry 8:00pm) Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown. Impossible Manchester: Nearby Hotels &...
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

The Secret Comedy Club Fridays Late Show

9:30pm til 11:30pm (last entry 9:15pm) Brighton's best small comedy club and winner of the audience choice awards for best Fringe venue 2021. The only comedy club that run 5 days per week. Info: We are busy running a comedy festival instead. If you have purchased tickets for this event,...
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

Backyard Comedy Club London

Following her debut solo run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2019, Sukh Ojla brings her brilliant solo comedy hour to Bethnal Green. Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near Backyard Comedy Club, so book today to secure the best price!. We are situated a two...
WORLD
skiddle.com

The Laughięnda Comedy Club

FREE stand up comedy night every Thursday at Lions Den Bar, Manchester. 🎤 🦁. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Welcome to The Laughięnda - Manchester's finest FREE comedy night - every Thursday at Lions Den Bar, Deansgate! 🦁...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Show#Ins#The Hoop And Toy Pub
skiddle.com

AIDIF Comedy

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) All I Do Is Fail (AIDIF COMEDY) is a comedy night (& podcast) brought to you by comedians Tome Elwes & Ali Woods. All I Do Is Fail (AIDIF COMEDY) is a comedy night & podcast brought to you by comedians Tome Elwes & Ali Woods.
TV & VIDEOS
skiddle.com

Stand up comedy in Kingston

8:00pm til 9:30pm (last entry 8:45pm) Stand up comedy at the Willoughby arms, a popular destination for locals in the heart of Kingston. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Stand up comedy at the Willoughby arms, a popular local...
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

Lockside Comedy

Free comedy at Lockside! Best line-up * Free on the door In the heart of Camden * Probably. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Leave a review of this event ». View more events at Lockside Camden ». View...
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

Electric Comedy

Your weekend starts here at Brighton's most electrifying comedy night!. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. View more events at The Electric Arcade Madeira Drive Brighton ». Your weekend starts here at Brighton's most electrifying comedy night! Come and...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
funcheap.com

Richard Chassler at the Alameda Comedy Club

Dang! This event has already taken place. Richard Chassler brings many years of road touring experience to his hilarious show which has been described as a cross between a rollercoaster and a Grateful Dead concert, never giving you the same show twice. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
ALAMEDA, CA
skiddle.com

Just The Tonic At The Comedy Loft Birmingham

Just The Tonic At The Comedy Loft events and tickets. Skiddle is an official primary ticket outlet for Just The Tonic At The Comedy Loft in Birmingham. Find 6 upcoming events below. Tickets can be purchased directly from Skiddle:. Do you promote an event at Just The Tonic At The...
ENTERTAINMENT
Mashed

Here's What Travis Barker Really Eats In A Day

With their "Food Diaries: Bite Size" web series, Harper's BAZAAR gets all the dirt on what a typical day of eating looks like for many different celebrities, from musicians like Grimes to actresses like Awkwafina. The daily run-down looks dramatically different from person to person, with some favoring home-cooking while others dine out all the time, some preferring structured plans where they eat similar things on a regular basis and others approaching their daily nourishment with a more spontaneous attitude. One of the latest stars to share their typical diet is drummer Travis Barker, who most will know best from his many years with the band Blink-182 — although some reality television lovers may recognize him as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend (via Us Weekly).
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' 21-Year-Old Son Kevin Parties In L.A. As Talk Show Host Remains MIA Following Release From Hospital

Wendy Williams' son Kevin Hunter Jr. was out and about in Los Angeles as his mother continues to recover from serious health issues in New York. Over the weekend, 21-year-old Kevin was spotted at the hot spot Dragonfly nightclub with a group of his male friends. They were all seated in the V.I.P. section and went all out during the night.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Very Worried Prince Harry Might Name the "Royal Racist" in His Memoir

Today in royal gossip: Prince Harry's memoir is apparently worrying TF out of the royal inner circle. This isn't really anything new; since Harry announced he was writing a memoir, the royal gossip machine has been buzzing with reports that no one in The Firm is happy with the decision. Usually, these reports just focus on vague worries that Harry will say too much/bring shame upon the royal family/etc.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy