I'm glad to announce, publicly and without reservation that I am alive and well and so is my stand-up comedy career in El Paso, Tx. Despite the pernicious rumors that may or may not been started by my best friend and comedy mentor Gibbs Saad, I am still an active and touring stand-up comedian. Apparently Gibbs took it upon himself to tell every open mic comic, nationally touring comics, and all of our friends that I quit comedy just because he thought it was funny, and now I have to endure the daily question of did you quit comedy?

EL PASO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO