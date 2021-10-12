CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECOT Cannot Respond

 9 days ago

The Ohio school board’s order, requiring a giant, now-defunct online charter school to repay the state $60 million dollars, over inflated enrollment figures…is final and cannot be appealed. The state Supreme Court makes the call. In a 4-3 decision, the court delivered what may be merely a symbolic blow to the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, once one of the country’s largest virtual charter schools, in its legal fight against the monetary sanction. The cash-strapped school shut down in January 2018 after the state started recouping money, leaving roughly 12,000 students scrambling for other options mid-school year. Marion Little, the school’s attorney, noted that a court-appointed special master is still working to wind down the school’s assets.

