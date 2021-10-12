Chamber’s Minority Business Accelerator receives major grant via U.S. “Build to Scale” program
The U.S. Economic Development Administration announced the Minority Business Accelerator as the recipient of a $1.5 million dollar grant as part of its recent investments to support programs that fuel innovation and tech-based economic development. The grants are part of the “Build to Scale” program, which is administered annually by the EDA and aims to accelerate technology entrepreneurship by increasing inclusive access to business support and startup capital.moversmakers.org
Comments / 0