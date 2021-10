The Lady Cavs battled all night, but fell short in the district 7AAA championship to Mt. Juliet by a final score of 3-0 (25-23, 28-26, 26-24). The 3-0 score isn’t indicative of just how close the game was, as in the second set, Cookeville trailed 24-19 at one point. They proceeded to score the next four points to force Mt. Juliet to score more to win the set, but the Lady Cavs fell short 28-26 in the set.

12 DAYS AGO