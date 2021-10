In the current session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is trading at $21.74, after a 3.43% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 8.81%, and in the past year, by 162.88%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO