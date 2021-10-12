CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings’ Decision to Waive Bobby Ryan Is Tough, But Necessary Move

By Jeff Middleton
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard not to love Bobby Ryan. His story is one of true courage, and it’s something that we should strive for every day. His perseverance and ability to come back to the NHL wasn’t something that many people may have expected, especially considering how he made his return scoring a hat-trick in his first game back, but it’s something we needed. Hockey is a brutal game. It’s arguably the most difficult of all the major sports. Every once in a while, a feel-good story is a good reminder that the game, and most importantly, the brotherhood is beautiful. Sadly, this isn’t a feel-good story. No one is happy about it, but letting Ryan go was necessary.

