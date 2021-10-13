CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wharton, TX

Karen Herzog

Wharton Journal Spectator
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Louise Herzog was born in Owosso, Michigan. She was the eldest daughter of Lucy Houston (Giori) and Ralph Houston. Her childhood was spent living in California, Germany, and Texas. She married Martin Herzog Jr, a Lutheran minister, in 1963. Their married life took them to Montana, Springfield and Chicago, Illinois and then to Wharton. She is fondly remembered for her excellent cooking and baking skills by all who knew and loved her. Her family still makes many of her recipes, although it always seemed better when Karen made them. She was always very active in her church at St. John’s Lutheran in Wharton. She enjoyed going to movies, loved listening to Elvis Presly, and spending time with family and friends. Karen was always referred to as the “favorite aunt” by nieces and nephews. She passed away on September 22 in Smithville at the age of 79.

www.journal-spectator.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Houston, TX
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Dean, TX
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Smithville, TX
City
Canyon Lake, TX
Wharton, TX
Obituaries
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Cedar Creek, TX
State
Montana State
City
Wharton, TX
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sister Carol#Grace Lutheran Church
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy