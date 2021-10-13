Karen Herzog

Karen Louise Herzog was born in Owosso, Michigan. She was the eldest daughter of Lucy Houston (Giori) and Ralph Houston. Her childhood was spent living in California, Germany, and Texas. She married Martin Herzog Jr, a Lutheran minister, in 1963. Their married life took them to Montana, Springfield and Chicago, Illinois and then to Wharton. She is fondly remembered for her excellent cooking and baking skills by all who knew and loved her. Her family still makes many of her recipes, although it always seemed better when Karen made them. She was always very active in her church at St. John’s Lutheran in Wharton. She enjoyed going to movies, loved listening to Elvis Presly, and spending time with family and friends. Karen was always referred to as the “favorite aunt” by nieces and nephews. She passed away on September 22 in Smithville at the age of 79.