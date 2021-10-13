UT Health Science Center: Program Administrator- Pediatrics CBMI

CLAY COUNTY — Residents of Clay County could now be eligible to receive up to $100 if they get vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Oct. 5, Clay County Public Health Center started participating in the vaccine incentive program sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Residents can receive Visa gift cards when they make an appointment and get any of the three types of COVID-19 vaccines at the health center.

CLAY COUNTY, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO