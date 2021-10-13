CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

UT Health Science Center: Program Administrator- Pediatrics CBMI

choose901.com
 6 days ago

JOB SUMMARY/ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS: The Program Administrator oversees the research operation and activities of the Center of Biomedical Informatics. Performs community-based projects, non-industry and industry sponsored clinical trials, and biomedical, observational, and intervention studies. Works in conjunction with principal investigators. Assists with fundraising. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:. Decides scientific and administrative...

choose901.com

Comments / 0

Related
roi-nj.com

Atlantic Health to launch Cardiovascular Rescue and Recovery Program at Morristown Medical Center

Morristown Medical Center, recognized as one of the Top 50 hospitals in the country for cardiology and heart surgery, just got a little bit better. On Thursday, Atlantic Health System announced the launch of the Atlantic Health Cardiovascular Rescue and Recovery Program at Morristown Medical Center, which will aim to provide advanced treatment for patients in need of complex percutaneous coronary intervention due to severe, total or multiple difficult-to-treat blockages of their coronary arteries.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
mycouriertribune.com

Vaccine incentive program begins at Clay County Public Health Center

CLAY COUNTY — Residents of Clay County could now be eligible to receive up to $100 if they get vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Oct. 5, Clay County Public Health Center started participating in the vaccine incentive program sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Residents can receive Visa gift cards when they make an appointment and get any of the three types of COVID-19 vaccines at the health center.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
EurekAlert

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center awarded $3.2 million for upgrades to regional biocontainment laboratory

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center has been awarded $3.2 million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to upgrade the equipment and infrastructure in the UTHSC Regional Biocontainment Laboratory (RBL) on the Memphis campus to enhance the university’s research of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Colleen...
MEMPHIS, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Jackson Purchase Medical Center named COVID-19 Antibody Administration Center

MAYFIELD – The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) and Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) named Jackson Purchase Medical Center on Sept. 30 as a COVID-19 antibody administration center (CAAC). The hospital is one of 51 regional sites in Kentucky and one of just three located in the Purchase Area Development District. Jackson Purchase Medical Center is the closest CAAC for many people residing in the River Counties.
MAYFIELD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Center#Health Science#Community Health#Pediatrics#Financial Reports#Program Administrator#Business Administration
kotatv.com

South Dakota universities partner to create West River Health Science Center

BHSU football team prepares for Heroes game, honors vets, first responders with helmet sticker. The Black Hills State football team returns home on October 9, when they host Colorado School of Mines for their Heroes Appreciation game. Updated: 19 hours ago. Restaurants say that credit card companies are taking tips...
COLLEGES
unt.edu

The UT MD Anderson Cancer Center Historical Resources Center

The Historical Resources Center (HRC) was established in 2000 to document the history and development of MD Anderson through an Archives and Oral History Program. Located in the Research Medical Library, the HRC is the official archival repository for institutional records, personal papers, photographs, videos, oral history interviews, and other historical materials that document MD Anderson's role in advancing cancer medicine, science, and public policy. It also encompasses the History of Cancer Collection of rare books, journals, monographs, and other published material.
DENTON, TX
northwestmoinfo.com

New Administrator Selected For Mosaic Medical Center Albany

Mosaic Life Care has announced their selection for new administrator for Mosaic Medical Center in Albany. Katie Dias has been selected to replace Jon Doolittle, who was named President of the Missouri Hospital Association. Dr. Dias rotates as a hospitalist and is a family medicine physician. She was also the medical staff president at Mosaic Medical Center Albany from 2016 to 2020 and moved to vice president in 2021.
ALBANY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
fit.edu

Florida Tech Receives $5.1 Million Gift to Name Health Sciences Center

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Florida Tech’s newest building will bear the name of Gordon L. Nelson, honoring the longtime dean and professor who has pledged $5.1 million. This gift supports the university’s strategic investment in biomedical and health research and education. During the groundbreaking on Dec. 2, 2020, Florida Tech President...
MELBOURNE, FL
USC News

USC environmental health sciences research center awarded $8 million NIH grant

USC’s hub for environmental health sciences research has secured a key grant to continue its work in Los Angeles and beyond well into 2025. The Southern California Environmental Health Sciences Center received a five-year, $8 million grant from the National Institutes of Environmental Health Sciences as it celebrates 25 years of research dedicated to reducing diseases and disabilities caused by environmental exposures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thousand Oaks Acorn

University to dedicate new science center

The dedication ceremony for Cal Lutheran University’s $34- million Swenson Science Center will be at 3 p.m. Fri., Oct. 22 at 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks. The public can attend the ceremony and tour the three-story, 47,000-square-foot building. Refreshments will be served at 2:45 p.m. The state-of-the-art facility, which...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
youthtoday.org

Pediatric health, nutrition and environment research project grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Child Health, Child Welfare, Health, Pediatrics, Research, Nutrit. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!
ADVOCACY
NewsWest 9

Midland Health's Lifestyle Medicine Center and Pivot are partnering to provide a community-specific tobacco cessation pilot program

MIDLAND, Texas — Quitting smoking-it's tough, but there are resources out there. Midland Health's Lifestyle Medicine Center and Pivot are partnering to provide a community-specific tobacco cessation pilot program. This is designed to help people quit smoking. Currently, Midland County has a smoking rate of 19.3%. That is higher than...
MIDLAND, TX
The Daily Item

Grant to fund computer science program at Lourdes

COAL TOWNSHIP — The biomedical science program at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School in Coal Township is expanding. The Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Biomedical Science Program was introduced in 2017 because more than 50 percent of Lourdes students pursue medical-related degrees and careers following graduation. Now, the project received a $25,000 Neighbor of Choice grant from the Merck Foundation to implement a computer science program in the middle/junior high school within the Biomedical Science Ecosystem.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
WATE

New pediatric outpatient center open in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has expanded its services into Blount County with a new outpatient center. The new facility will offer pediatric after-hours urgent care services on nights and weekends, a time when pediatrician offices are typically closed. It will also serve as an outpatient subspecialty clinic for children requiring more specialized care than offered in a pediatrician’s office.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
KVOE

Flint Hills Community Health Center administrators pleased with turnout for 2021 drive-thru flu shot clinic

Business was busy, steady and welcomed at the Flint Hills Community Health Center’s annual drive-thru flu shot clinic Friday morning. According to FHCHC CEO Renee Hively a line of vehicles spanned from the health center parking lot onto West 15th Ave. right at the start of the event causing some quick traffic flow adjustments. She says it is a good problem to have as it means individuals are getting their flu vaccines.
EMPORIA, KS
Columbus Dispatch

Pediatric Research: What’s health literacy got to do with it?

If your child needed to see a specialist, do you know how to navigate getting referrals and scheduling appointments through online portals?. If you have surgery and need to change your bandages, can you follow your doctor’s instructions? What about calculating the dose for your toddler’s acetaminophen? Or talking to your doctor about the treatment options for a cancer diagnosis?
HEALTH
richmondmagazine.com

Better Health Through Science

With medicine, as with most things in life, better tools may mean better outcomes. Two high-tech tweaks recently introduced in metro Richmond health care systems illustrate that point. One is an artificial intelligence enhancement to a colonoscopy, the other is a tool that blasts calcium deposits in coronary arteries with...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy