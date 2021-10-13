CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia To-Do List (Oct. 13-Oct. 19): Hellzapoppin', Luminal shows doc and Rob Lake in town

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilms at the Farm — "Black Rodeo" As part of their “Films at the Farm" series with Saloma Acres, Luminal Theatre is hosting a screening of "Black Rodeo," a documentary on the 1970s Black cowboy culture that existed on Randall’s Island, New York. It’s a fascinating (Muhammad Ali rides a horse in Harlem!) and important film that also fits nicely with the mission of Saloma Acres, a Black-owned cultural space that encourages equestrian activities. Film screens at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 with a bring your own chairs and beverages policy. Tickets are $5.50 and available at luminaltheater.org. KYLE PETERSEN.

