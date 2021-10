No. 3 Iowa may have been the higher-ranked team than No. 4 Penn State today, but no one was keeping Hawkeye fans off the field after today’s win. The game was about what you expect in a top five Big Ten battle with Iowa involved: relatively low scoring, with the defenses dictating the game. Iowa had just 305 yards on the day, but outgained Penn State, which was held to 287, and turned it over four times.

