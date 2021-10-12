CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Opinion: Sporting a New Look, Pandemic-Induced Changes Remain A Mixed Bag at Goudy Commons

willamettecollegian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of photos taken inside the newly renovated Goudy Commons. Photos by Anushka Srivastav. As a senior who was excited for a full return to in-person campus life, Goudy Commons was one thing I did not expect to feel a fond nostalgia for. On my first Tuesday back on campus, I eagerly entered the busy line outside the dining hall for my favorite routine aspect of Goudy, the “Cocina Latina” at the “Authentic” station. Yet when I reached the front of my line to swipe in, a surprising sense of sadness washed over me as I took in Goudy’s newly renovated interior.

www.willamettecollegian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

50 clever things under $35 that'll make you like your home a lot more

Buying new items to improve a home or add comfort shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg. From ways to upgrade your kitchen backsplash to gadgets that make life more convenient, this list offers an assortment of ideas on how to easily implement upgrades to your home for under $35. To be honest, the products included will probably make you like your home a lot more than you already do. Plus, most of them are easy to install yourself, which means no unreasonable or expensive renovation projects to worry about.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

How to Remove Those Tough Scratches from Your Stainless Steel Appliances

Nothing is more classic than the sleek, modern look of stainless steel appliances in your home kitchen, but nothing is more annoying than seeing the scratch marks that will inevitably come with them. Frankly, your microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator deserve better, as they’re some of the first things you and your guests will see when dining, cooking or congregating for a late afternoon happy hour. Fear not — there are a handful of products and techniques to effectively eliminate these eyesores so you can guarantee smooth, mark-free bliss. Check out our approaches to removing stainless steel scratches, both big and small,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Cafeteria#Pandemic#Mexican Food
Taste Of Home

10 Perennials You Should Cut Back Every Fall (And 5 to Let Be)

Winterizing your garden includes trimming back some perennials and leaving others until spring. Our experts tell you what to do to ensure success. In the crunch of fall house cleaning and the annual cold-weather cleanup, don’t forget to leave time for garden perennials, too. Cutting back foliage in the fall...
GARDENING
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
Woman's World

5 Dollar Tree Organizing Hacks That Will Banish Clutter

Forget pricey organizing containers — your local dollar store has a treasure trove of ways to stash stuff for pennies. These Dollar Tree organizing hacks will blow your Instagram friends away. Streamline spices with a DIY spin. No need to spend $20 or more on fancy spice jar organizers. Instead,...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike Team Up For New Cross Trainer Low Collabs

Supreme has once again teamed up with longtime collaborative partner Nike to deliver an updated version of the brand’s classic training shoes, the Cross Trainer Low. The best part is that fans won’t need to wait long before they can get their hands on a pair. The streetwear giant revealed on various social media platforms that two Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low styles are releasing this week as part of its 2021 Fall/Winter lineup. The shoe is constructed with a premium leather upper and is paired with a perforated leather toe box and quarter panels. Adding to the design is a...
RETAIL
architectureartdesigns.com

Tricks To Turn A Bland Bedroom Into A Magazine One

If your bedroom lacks sparkle, don’t rush. Light touches of color, stylish furniture, and decor items will give you that high you need. Attentive to these following bright ideas!. Paint and wallpaper will be two good allies in the new deco of your bedroom. If it is painted white, make...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

How To Remove Scratches from Glasses (and Prevent Them in the First Place)

Table of Contents How To Remove Scratches How to Prevent Scratches Scratches on your glasses can be very annoying, regardless of whether you need opticals to see a few feet in front of you or you just wear shades while driving. That’s because even a small scratch can obstruct your view if it’s right in front of your eyes. Plus, scratches can damage the layers on sunglasses, reducing their effectiveness at blocking out UV rays. The lenses of most glasses are made from plastic, rather than actual glass. That’s because plastic is lighter and more shatter-resistant. The lenses also have coatings to enhance their...
INSTAGRAM
Real Simple

I Finally Found the Perfect Wool Blanket That Doesn't Scratch or Irritate My Sensitive Skin

As a Minnesotan of Scandinavian descent, I've gathered quite the collection of wool staples including hats, mittens, coats, sweaters, and socks. My family even has a bundle of wool blankets at my cabin in Northern Minnesota that have been passed down from previous generations. They're my favorite blankets to use in our central heatless cabin because they're thin, but they somehow provide more weight and warmth than any other blanket. Despite the fact that my wool sweaters, blankets, and winter accessories are the warmest and longest-lasting essentials I own, the scratchy materials tend to irritate my sensitive skin.
APPAREL
carolinasportsman.com

Mixed bag of fishing with YEAH RIGHT CHARTERS

It was a day of catching everything, nice croakers, whiting, grey trout, blues, pompano, flounder and in slot red drum when Dr. Keith Morley, Elizabethton, TN, with Capt Butch Foster, YEAH RIGHT CHARTERS and Barbara went fishing recently. JOIN THE CLUB, get unlimited access for $2.99/month. Become the most informed...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy