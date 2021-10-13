Lily Saul’s late goal seals win for Montoursville girls vs. Selinsgrove

Central Mountain PPG–28.3, PPA–18.6; YPG–351.9, YPA–244.3. Central Mountain facts: A victory tonight would secure Central Mountain its first winning season since 2009. The Wildcats made a run at achieving that last week, building a four-point second-quarter lead before losing 33-23 against surging Selinsgrove. Three turnovers and played a role in defeat as did Selinsgrove gaining 398 yards, the most Central Mountain has allowed this season. Quarterback Brett Gerlach went over 1,000 yards this season, throwing for a career-high 229 yards. Gerlach is fourth among area passers in yards and 11th in rushing. Running back Ryan Pentz scored for a fourth straight game and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown two weeks ago against Warrior Run. Tyler Weaver has come on strong since returning from injury and caught a 66-yard touchdown pass against Selinsgrove. He also is one of the area’s premier kickers and has made 13 straight kicks. Linebacker Micah Walizer is one of the area’s best and Ben Garlick, Garrett Hendricks and Ronnie Ergott are tough up front. Linebacker Lucas Porter did not play football the past three years, but the senior has made a big impact and had two sacks against Warrior Run. Prior to last week, Central Mountain had just two turnovers in its first six games.

MIFFLINBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO