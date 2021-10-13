CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selinsgrove, PA

Lily Saul’s late goal seals win for Montoursville girls vs. Selinsgrove

Sun-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily Saul kept trying to find space between Selinsgrove’s defenders to make something happen. She had plenty of chances, but it seemed each time a shot was thwarted by a defender, or Selinsgrove’s goalie came up with a stop. So after Selinsgrove tied the game at 2-all with 7 minutes...

www.sungazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
readthereporter.com

Girls soccer sectionals: Bramblett’s late goal sends Millers past HSE

With time running out and the prospect of overtime looming, Noblesville’s Ava Bramblett took matters into her own hands – or feet. The No. 1-ranked Millers were locked in a battle with No. 4-ranked and Class 3A Sectional 8 host Hamilton Southeastern Tuesday in the first round of the tournament. The score was tied at 1-1 with under two minutes to go until Bramblett kicked a ball into the net. That was enough for Noblesville to win 2-1 and advance to the sectional semi-finals.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
clarencebee.com

Second half seals football’s Homecoming win

Kenmore West’s football team went toe-to-toe with Clarence throughout the first half of the Red Devils’ Homecoming Game Friday, but the Blue Devils’ ability to keep pace fell off after halftime in what would be the host squad’s 35-12 triumph. Kenmore West traded touchdowns with Clarence throughout most of the first half, but Garrett White’s 18-yard run with time winding […]
CLARENCE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Selinsgrove, PA
Sports
City
Selinsgrove, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Montoursville, PA
Sports
City
Montoursville, PA
wdnonline.com

Late goal gives SWOSU 2-1 win

With 3 minutes left to play, Brianna Benitez had a free kick to give the SWOSU Bulldogs their first lead of the game. SWOSU defeated East Central 2-1 Saturday and gained its first conference win of the season. “We have lots of girls who can strike the ball well and...
SPORTS
iBerkshires.com

Mount Greylock Girls Explode for Six Goals in Home Win

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Halfway through Tuesday’s home game against Springfield Central, Mount Greylock girls soccer coach Tom Ostheimer had seen enough. Ostheimer called timeout in the scoreless contest with 24 minutes, 25 seconds on the clock and the Mounties getting ready for a corner kick. They scored off that corner...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Fosters Daily Democrat

Girls soccer: Oliveria nets game-winning goal in second OT for Hilltoppers

SOMERSWORTH – The season started with five players who had never played the game of soccer before and a six-goal loss at Prospect Mountain for the Somersworth High School girls soccer team. Five shutout losses and two one-goal games followed and the Hilltoppers had been outscored 35-4 going into last...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
Daily Gazette

Mycek’s goal lifts B-P girls’ soccer to win over Schuylerville

BROADALBIN — With a showdown for the Foothills Council South Division title looming, the Broadalbin-Perth girls’ soccer team posted a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Schuylerville on Thursday at Patriot Field. “We absolutely weren’t looking ahead to the Scotia game,” Broadalbin-Perth coach Rob Klug said. “We knew Schuylerville was going to...
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#Warriors
New Castle News

Martineau's late goal propels Wilmington girls soccer team to victory

Lindsey Martineau helped lead the Wilmington High girls soccer team to victory Saturday. Martineau scored the game’s only goal as the Lady Greyhounds knocked off visiting Cambridge Springs, 1-0, in a District 10, nonregion matchup. Martineau gathered a corner kick from Anna Williams and found the back of the net...
TENNIS
Kokomo Perspective

Late goal snaps Cougars' three-match winning streak

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A goal in the final two minutes of the match by Point Park University was the difference on Saturday as the Indiana University Kokomo women's soccer team saw its three-match winning streak come to an end with a 2-1 loss to the Pioneers. The Pioneers struck early...
KOKOMO, IN
nonpareilonline.com

Late field goal gives Falcons first win

After three scoreless quarters, St. Albert football ultimately triumphed over Sidney thanks to a field goal with about a minute left to play to earn their first win 9-8 over the Cowboys on Friday night at home on senior night. “We talked about it all night,” Falcons coach Jake Driver...
FOOTBALL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine-Endwell's Late Goals Propel Them to Win Over Tigers

Maine-Endwell's girls soccer team topped Union-Endicott Wednesday night 2-0. The Spartans first goal was scored late in the second half by Katie L'Amouroux assisted by Izzy Bordages. The second goal was scored by Emily Blight assisted by Lea Griffin.
MAINE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
alleghenycampus.com

Late second half goal propels Gators to overtime win

The Allegheny women’s soccer team took home their fourth win of the season on Monday, Oct. 4, in a 2-1 overtime finish against Geneva College. The win brings the Gators to 4-7 on the season while their opponent will fall to 2-8. The matchup was extremely tight throughout the game...
SOCCER
wyo4news.com

Cowgirl Update: Bedard’s late goal gives Cowgirls soccer win

October 9, 2021 — A goal in the 88th minute of play by sophomore Alyssa Bedard paved the way for the Wyoming Cowgirls to secure a 2-1 win over Air Force Friday in Laramie. Bedard, from Rock Springs, was assisted by sophomore midfielder Jzai Barela. The win upped Wyoming’s Mountain West record to 2-3-0 and 6-6-1 on the season.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sun-Gazette

Bloomsburg defeats Lock Haven football 44-0

The Lock Haven University football team fell to host Bloomsburg University , 44-0, in PSAC Eastern Division action. Bloomsburg (2-5, 1-3 PSAC East) led 14-0 at halftime over Lock Haven (1-6, 0-4 PSAC East), and the Huskies scored 30 second-half points on the way to the divisional victory. Kaden Bittinger...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Sun-Gazette

Central Mountain at Mifflinburg preview

Central Mountain PPG–28.3, PPA–18.6; YPG–351.9, YPA–244.3. Central Mountain facts: A victory tonight would secure Central Mountain its first winning season since 2009. The Wildcats made a run at achieving that last week, building a four-point second-quarter lead before losing 33-23 against surging Selinsgrove. Three turnovers and played a role in defeat as did Selinsgrove gaining 398 yards, the most Central Mountain has allowed this season. Quarterback Brett Gerlach went over 1,000 yards this season, throwing for a career-high 229 yards. Gerlach is fourth among area passers in yards and 11th in rushing. Running back Ryan Pentz scored for a fourth straight game and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown two weeks ago against Warrior Run. Tyler Weaver has come on strong since returning from injury and caught a 66-yard touchdown pass against Selinsgrove. He also is one of the area’s premier kickers and has made 13 straight kicks. Linebacker Micah Walizer is one of the area’s best and Ben Garlick, Garrett Hendricks and Ronnie Ergott are tough up front. Linebacker Lucas Porter did not play football the past three years, but the senior has made a big impact and had two sacks against Warrior Run. Prior to last week, Central Mountain had just two turnovers in its first six games.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
Sturgis Journal

Two late goals gives SHS district-opening win

The Sturgis soccer team found itself trailing Harper Creek 2-1 deep in the second half Wednesday. The match was the opener of the Division 2, District 20 tournament. A pair of late goals in the game, just a minute apart, propelled the Trojans to a 3-2 victory over Harper Creek.
STURGIS, MI
Sun-Gazette

District 4 doubles tournament set for Saturday morning

The draw was announced for the District 4 girls tennis doubles tournament, which will begin Saturday morning at Williamsport at 9 a.m. The semifinals and finals will be played Monday at 1 p.m. at the Central PA Tennis Center. Loyalsock’s duo of Anna Hall and Mia Blas are the second-seeded...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy