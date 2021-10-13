Stabbing victim identifies alleged attacker during preliminary hearing

Curtis Kinney is recovering from a stab wound he suffered on Sept. 20 in the city apartment he shares with Eric Tyson, but he still has not been able to return to work. On the stand in the hearing room of District Judge Christian Frey, Kinney pointed to the 52-year-old Tyson, sitting next to his defense attorney, and testified that Tyson allegedly stabbed him during an argument inside 213 Campbell St.