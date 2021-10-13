CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Joyce “Lynn” Verberg

Sun-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce “Lynn” Verberg passed away at home with her family by her side on Oct. 9, 2021. Lynn was born on March 16, 1947, in Elkins, W. Va., to the late Doy Kirkpatrick and Betty Kirkpatrick (Richey). She lived most of her life in Williamsport, Pa., with her family and worked for Brodart as a Com Operator before moving to North Carolina where she held office managerial positions in Monroe and Hickory in the health care and financial services industries. In 2019, she retired to King George, Va. to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

www.sungazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
restorationnewsmedia.com

Brenda Joyce Woodard

Wilson — Brenda Joyce Woodard, 73, died Monday, October 4, 2021. The funeral service is scheduled for 2pm on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 1820 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway, Wilson, NC..
OBITUARIES
Sun-Gazette

Golden anniversary celebrated by Montoursville couple

George and Virla Ocker, of Montoursville, are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married on Oct. 16, 1971 by the Rev. William Martin at Bethany Lutheran Church in Montoursville. They are currently members of Pine Street United Methodist Church in Williamsport. The former Virla M. Sides was born in...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Sun-Gazette

Women Joining Together: Margaret Smith Hunter, Club Member Extraordinaire

The women’s club movement was essential to the political and educational advancement of women, and Margaret Hunter (1888-1971) was Williamsport’s club member extraordinaire. Born in Reedville, Margaret Smith and her brother moved to Williamsport to attend Dickinson Seminary (now Lycoming College). According to the school’s catalog, they lived at 713...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy