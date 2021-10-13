Joyce “Lynn” Verberg passed away at home with her family by her side on Oct. 9, 2021. Lynn was born on March 16, 1947, in Elkins, W. Va., to the late Doy Kirkpatrick and Betty Kirkpatrick (Richey). She lived most of her life in Williamsport, Pa., with her family and worked for Brodart as a Com Operator before moving to North Carolina where she held office managerial positions in Monroe and Hickory in the health care and financial services industries. In 2019, she retired to King George, Va. to be closer to her children and grandchildren.