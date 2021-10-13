Patricia Packer, 85, of Montoursville, passed away on Oct. 11, 2021, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport. Her husband of 58 years, Donald G. Packer passed on Nov. 27, 2014. Patricia was born in Williamsport, Pa. on Sept. 24, 1936, daughter of the late George A. and Margaret M. (Jolin) Garman. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and lovingly embraced her religion. She loved watching EWTN and playing bingo in her spare time. She retired from Williamsport Hospital after 27 years. She found many loving friends later in life in her apartment complex who will miss her greatly.