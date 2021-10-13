Following a brief illness, Dr. Wayne Morris Hurr, 73, of Annapolis Md., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Wayne grew up on the family’s 100-acre farm in Jersey Shore, Pa. He was the youngest son of the late Clarence “Bud” Hurr and Martha Case Hurr. His twin brother, Allan, was older by 10 minutes and never let Wayne forget it. Wayne is survived by his wife, Barbara “BJ” Hurr; his brother, Allan Hurr; his sister, Marilyn Rayhorn; and his sister-in-law, Connie Bone. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ernestine “Tina” C. Borton; his brother, Lawrence “Larry” Hurr; and his brother-in-law, Keith Rayhorn.