Codes moves from City Hall to RVT

The Cedar Falls City Council has voted 6-1 to remodel City Hall, according to KWWL. Parts of City Hall are over 20 years old and will be replaced while the lower level will be reorganized to better take advantage of the space. That used to be the home of the Cedar Falls Police. The project is expected to cost $4.5 million to complete. The City has been saving for this project and it will be fully funded by the capital improvement fund and general fund. The lone holdout was Councilmember Dave Sires who questioned the cost of the project.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO