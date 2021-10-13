CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Codes moves from City Hall to RVT

Sun-Gazette
 6 days ago

The city Bureau of Codes office, formerly in City Hall, has relocated into the River Valley Transit headquarters at 1500 W. Third St., city officials said. For permits and codes-related business, residents and businesses will be able to drive to the RVT headquarters, park and enter the lobby where they can fill out paperwork such as a permit application, or if they want to meet with an officer ask at the security desk, said Joseph Gerardi, city codes administrator.

www.sungazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sun-Gazette

Mayor orders emergency proclamation for police cars

The Williamsport Bureau of Police has an immediate need to replace four police vehicles that have reached or surpassed end of life, Mayor Derek Slaughter said. “Our police administration has performed many nationwide searches for suitable police vehicles that are eligible for purchase through joint purchasing contracting methods or competitive bidding,” he said.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wtxl.com

New York City weighs removal of Thomas Jefferson statue from City Hall

A panel on Monday will hold a vote to determine the fate of a 188-year-old sculpture of Thomas Jefferson that currently resides in New York's City Hall. According to WCBS-TV, WNBC-TV and WABC-TV in New York, the 11-member Public Design Commission will vote Monday whether to remove the statue, which currently resides in the room where the New York City Council meets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rvt#Infrastructure#City Hall#The City Bureau Of Codes
kwayradio.com

Council Votes to Remodel City Hall

The Cedar Falls City Council has voted 6-1 to remodel City Hall, according to KWWL. Parts of City Hall are over 20 years old and will be replaced while the lower level will be reorganized to better take advantage of the space. That used to be the home of the Cedar Falls Police. The project is expected to cost $4.5 million to complete. The City has been saving for this project and it will be fully funded by the capital improvement fund and general fund. The lone holdout was Councilmember Dave Sires who questioned the cost of the project.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Lynn’s Mayoral Contenders Clash Over Housing, Growth

This fall, a mayoral race in the city of Lynn will be a referendum over the city’s future, and affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in debates between the two final candidates. Lynn is a mid-sized gateway city with excellent transit connections to Boston (and more bus and...
BOSTON, MA
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Alderman Vote to Not Remove a "No Firearms" Sign From City Hall

(Mike Warren) Marshfield aldermen will not be removing a sign at City Hall that reads “No Firearms.”. According to Mike Warren, for the second time in as many years, the common council voted Oct. 12 against a motion by District Eight Representative Rebecca Spiros to remove the sign to allow for concealed carry.
MARSHFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
mybuckhannon.com

Precinct 9 voters to transition from courthouse to city hall

BUCKHANNON – The Upshur County Commission approved relocating Precinct 9 from the Courthouse Annex to a new location at Buckhannon City Hall. The Upshur County Commission opened the floor to a public hearing during their Oct. 14 commission meeting, but […]. Keep reading this story... Support the author of this...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Santafe New Mexican.com

Momentum grows for moving Santa Fe City Hall to midtown campus

There is increasing momentum for a proposal to construct a government center at the midtown campus — one that could relocate City Hall from downtown and, perhaps, be the central cog in the languishing redevelopment of a vacant site that costs Santa Fe thousands of dollars a day. Daniel Hernandez,...
SANTA FE, NM
theforumnewsgroup.com

City Updates Construction, Building Codes

Code requirements set forth in this updated revision will go into effect next year, with some regulations taking effect on Jan. 1, 2022. The City Department of Buildings on Thursday marked the official passage of major legislation in the City Council to update the city’s Construction Codes. This sweeping revision...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sun-Gazette

Distillery may open in Old Lycoming Township pending light, noise issues

A proposal to open a distillery in Old Lycoming Township was met with concerns about noise and light pollution from residents near the planned location. According to Drew Lomison, who made the request, the business is intended to be a quiet and relaxing atmosphere that distills and bottles beverages on-site and allows for brief tasting.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall in front of City Hall

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The next FOX45 News Your Voice, Your Future City in Crisis Town Hall will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. This Town Hall will be held in front of Baltimore City Hall. FOX45 News has been holding a series of Town Halls in each Baltimore City...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Missourian

New Haven to host town hall about new city hall

After continued negative feedback about New Haven City Hall’s move to a new location adjacent to New Haven City Park, the city is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss the matter Oct. 18. The town hall will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will take place by the swimming pool at New Haven City Park, the board of aldermen announced during its meeting Monday.
NEW HAVEN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy