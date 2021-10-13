Codes moves from City Hall to RVT
The city Bureau of Codes office, formerly in City Hall, has relocated into the River Valley Transit headquarters at 1500 W. Third St., city officials said. For permits and codes-related business, residents and businesses will be able to drive to the RVT headquarters, park and enter the lobby where they can fill out paperwork such as a permit application, or if they want to meet with an officer ask at the security desk, said Joseph Gerardi, city codes administrator.www.sungazette.com
Comments / 0