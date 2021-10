A Consumers Energy project to replace more than one mile of 16-inch natural gas pipeline on 14 Mile Road near the Big Beaver Creek is nearing completion. The work being done on the Warren/Sterling Heights border is one of 15 projects that are part of a four-phase, $200 million South Oakland Macomb Network initiative to upgrade natural gas pipelines and infrastructure in Oakland and Macomb counties. Existing infrastructure is more than 70 years old and is being upgraded, according to Consumers Energy, to move natural gas more safely and efficiently.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO