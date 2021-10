“What do we want? CHOICE! When do we want it? NOW!” That was the sentiment echoed by several members of the community during a reproductive rights march to City Hall. On Oct. 2 at 11:00 a.m., over 30 members of the Ellensburg and CWU community gathered outside of Barge Hall to march to the City Hall property. This was done in an effort to bring to light the issues surrounding reproductive rights, abortion and the stance of states like Texas and Florida regarding these rights.

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO