FEATURE – Where Sun River is today once stood a “one-family village.”. Unfortunately, there are practically no traces left of the little village on the landscape. The only reminders for today’s visitors are a monument erected by descendants of the family who established the town next to the Sun River clubhouse and the name of a park where another plaque dedicated to the memory of these hardy, early Dixie pioneers will soon stand.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO