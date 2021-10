The premiere of the first season of BMF, the latest series produced by 50 Cent at Starz, was extremely successful, kicking off in Atlanta with guests including Snoop Dogg, Young Thug, Gunna, DaBaby, and more. The day earlier, Boosie Badazz premiered his new biopic, but there was a much smaller turn-out on the celebrity front. After Lil Duval spoke out against the rappers who attended BMF but not My Struggle, Boosie decided to address the topic himself, speaking on it during his latest interview with VladTV.

