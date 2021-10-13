CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK economy grows on camping and dining out

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK economy grew by 0.4% in August as more people dined out, went on holiday and attended music festivals. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the services sector made the biggest contribution to economic growth in the first full month after all Covid restrictions were lifted in England.

www.bbc.co.uk

Related
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
BBC

UK firms will have to disclose climate impact

Some large UK businesses will have to start disclosing their environmental impact, under new rules set to be brought in by the Treasury. The requirements will also apply to investment products and pension schemes. It comes ahead of November's COP26 meeting in Glasgow, where world leaders will discuss their climate...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Heat pump grants worth £5,000 to kickstart low carbon heating

Homeowners in England and Wales will be offered subsidies of £5,000 from next April to help them replace old gas boilers with low-carbon heat pumps. The grants are part of the government's strategy to reduce carbon emissions from heating homes and other buildings. New funding totalling £3.9bn aims to decarbonise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter a a slowdown in construction and curbs on energy use weighed on its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, government data showed Monday.Factory production, retail sales and investment in construction and other fixed assets all weakened.Construction an industry that supports millions of jobs, has slowed since regulators tightened control last year over borrowing by developers.One of the biggest, Evergrande Group, is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars owed to bondholders. That has fueled fears about the health of other developers, though economists say the threat to global financial markets is small.Manufacturing also was hampered in September by power cuts imposed by some major provinces to avoid exceeding official efficiency goals.Private sector forecasters have cut their growth outlook this for China though they still expect about 8%, which would be among the world’s strongest.
RETAIL
AFP

UK economy rebounds despite supply chain woes

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first full month since England's lifting of Covid restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. "The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England," noted ONS official Darren Morgan. "This was offset by falls in health activity with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing."
BUSINESS
BBC

Covid-19: Care staff shortages and UK economy grows

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. Care home staff shortages above pre-pandemic levels. There are more staff shortages in the care sector than before the pandemic, according to leading industry body Skills...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailyforex.com

UK GDP Grows Less Than Expected

According to data released by the United Kingdom's Office for National Statistics, the country’s GDP rose by 0.4% in August (month-on-month), below expectations of 0.5% and above July’s 0.1% drop. According to the estimations of the ONS, this brought the GDP to 0.8% below pre-pandemic levels. In monthly terms, industrial...
BUSINESS
Business
Brexit
Manufacturing
Economy
Travel
U.K.
Business Travel
Reuters

UK PM Johnson: We are changing the direction of the UK economy

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was changing the direction of the British economy, shifting away from a reliance on cheap imported labour. “We are embarking now on a change of direction that has been long overdue in the UK economy,” Johnson said.
IMMIGRATION
94.3 Jack FM

Shortages, inflation and slow growth fog UK economy

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s economic bounce-back after coronavirus lockdowns is being hampered by problems in supply chains, a jump in inflation and the risk of a rise in unemployment, complicating the task for policymakers of steering the recovery. Former Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane says Britain is in...
BUSINESS
AFP

China growth slows further in third quarter

China's economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter, official data showed Monday, as a crackdown on the property sector and a looming energy crisis began to bite. In a sign of the ongoing weakness in the property market, home sales by value slumped 16.9 percent on-year last month, following a 19.7 percent fall in August, AFP calculations based on official data showed.
BUSINESS
BBC

What is net zero and how is the UK doing?

The UK government is to say how it intends to achieve "net zero" by 2050. This is a key target - for the UK and all countries of the world - in tackling climate change. The UK will achieve net zero when it is no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ask an expert economist anything about the ongoing supply crisis

As we head closer and closer towards Christmas the ongoing supply crisis affecting the festive period is becoming a very real concern among many.Whether it is Brexit or the after effect of the pandemic, the supply shortages are real and that’s across several sectors, whether that’s energy suppliers, butchers or lorry drivers.Boris Johnson’s government continues to claim the supply issues are a global problem as empty shelves in the supermarkets, disruption to fuel supply and a backlog at ports ensue.Transport secretary Grant Shapps claimed on Friday that “our supply chain is pretty robust” – but could not guarantee there would...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Welsh Government pledges certainty for businesses facing volatile recovery

The Welsh Government will pursue a progressive economic policy that focusses on better jobs, narrowing the skills divide and tackling poverty, the economy minister will say.Vaughan Gething will set out his vision for the Welsh economy and will commit to extending a ‘Team Wales’ model to offer certainty to businesses facing a volatile recovery.He will promise a new era of partnership to strengthen regional economic development, a delivery plan to back the everyday economy and wide-ranging support for workers in a changing economy.My ambition is to make Wales a place where more young people feel confident in planning their future...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Prices Index for September, all news headlines read about the same. Inflation has not tapered off, as some economists said it would as the U.S. adjusted to the post-pandemic world. There are still enough jobs open, some argued that a loose labor market would not drive […]
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Food prices will go up ‘tremendously’: Billionaire supermarket owner

Americans will see food costs rise "tremendously" in the coming weeks, according to billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis. Catsimatidis, who is the president of Gristedes and D'Agostino Foods, discussed his concerns about inflation and supply chain issues on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," and warned companies like Nabisco, Pepsi and Coke will begin to prioritize products and raise prices in order to get ahead.
BUSINESS
BHG

Food and Gas Prices Are Hitting a Record High—Here's How to Be Prepared

From NPR to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, the hot topic of discussion this week has been skyrocketing inflation in the United States. In case you missed the headlines, or were too busy working overtime to pay for the increasing costs on everything from food and gas to rent and restaurant tabs, here are the key takeaways regarding consumer prices in this country at the moment:
BUSINESS

