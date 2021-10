URBANA — Funeral services for the late Lorene Sallee Clark, 94, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Grove Street Church of God in Christ, with the Rev. Ronald Baker officiating. She will await the resurrection in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Visitatioon will be at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Thurday, Oct. 12, and an hour prior to services.