Catch Awakenings Livestreams During ADE

By Nina Chiang
EDMTunes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan’t make it this week to Awakenings, then tune in to their live streams. Starting this Thursday, October 14th, the streams will run until Saturday, October 16th from their legendary venue at the Gashouder. Join the likes of Layton Giordani, Ida Engberg, ANNA, Adam Beyer, and more for the first day. The techno institution returns for the annual Amsterdam Dance Event with a series of crazy parties and stacked lineups. As the largest outdoor techno festival in the world, at least 80,000 visitors flock in a weekend. They’re the highlight of Europe’s techno music calendar.

