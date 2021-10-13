Catch Awakenings Livestreams During ADE

Few genres have managed to stand the test of time when it comes to the realm of dance music. House & techno will most likely be around until kingdom come. A third genre I would add to this list — Trance. I say this, as it has been one of the more prevalent genres in recent times. For proof of this, look no further than one budding superstar, in the form of Tom Colontonio. Tom is a Philadelphia-based trance DJ/Producer who has come to be known for his work with such prestigious labels as Armada, Spinnin’, Black Hole Recordings, and more. Today we show you why that is, through his latest offering in Tom Colontonio’s remix of Nio‘s ‘Heart Stops‘.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO