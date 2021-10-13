CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ovechkin, Capitals eye another run at Cup with one of NHL’s oldest rosters

By Washington Times
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON — Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are going gray gracefully with an eye on winning the big silver trophy one more time. More than three years removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup, the Capitals are once again of the NHL’s oldest teams. Players think that’s a good thing, with the bulk of the championship core still around and their sights set on extending their playoff streak to seven.

