There have been plenty of outstanding performances from players in the Panhandle area. Here are a just few (in no particular order). Collins’ 672 receiving yards are the most in a season by a Plainview player since 2014. He has 35 catches and 7 touchdowns through the air up to this point in the season. Collins has rushed for 346 yards, putting his total yardage at 1,018 yards for the season.