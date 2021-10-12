CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

North Korea: Soldiers smash bricks, bend iron rods in combat display

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korea: Soldiers smash bricks, bend iron rods in combat display. North Korean state media have aired footage of soldiers putting on a display of their combat prowess and ability to smash various objects with their bare hands. The performance was staged at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang, and watched...

guest
6d ago

Bruce Lee said it best in Enter the Dragon…”boards don’t hit back”…bricks neither! The Black Belt that can stop a .50 cal has my utmost respect!

WhiteFalcon325
6d ago

And our woke army 🪖, politically correct and lead by liberal socialists, moves on with gender based feel-good CRT training. 💩💩💩

Joanne Robitaille
6d ago

Our soldiers are learning proper ways to address people and NOT ASSUME THEIR GENDER🤮🤮🤮🤮

