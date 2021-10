Cooper Harris was one-year-old when he was killed in the back of his father’s car. Left in the car for over eight hours with temperatures of above 90, he perished. His father Justin Ross Harris was convicted of his murder, his mother walked free. Was his death a deliberate act of murder or forgotten baby syndrome? Was his mother Leanna Harris part of the plot to murder her son, or a victim?

