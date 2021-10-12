How to Watch ‘Space Launch Live: Shatner in Space’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin will send its second crew into space on Wednesday morning. Included in its number will be 90-year-old actor William Shatner, best known as Star Trek’s Captain James T. Kirk. Discovery and Science Channel will carry coverage of the mission of the four-person crew live on Space Launch Live: Shatner in Space Thursday morning beginning at 8:30 am ET. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.thestreamable.com
