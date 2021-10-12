CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

How to Watch ‘Space Launch Live: Shatner in Space’ Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin will send its second crew into space on Wednesday morning. Included in its number will be 90-year-old actor William Shatner, best known as Star Trek’s Captain James T. Kirk. Discovery and Science Channel will carry coverage of the mission of the four-person crew live on Space Launch Live: Shatner in Space Thursday morning beginning at 8:30 am ET. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

